New York City commemorates World AIDS Day

New Yorkers marked World AIDS Day on Dec. 1 at several different locations, including the New York City AIDS Memorial, where folks gathered for a candlelight vigil, march, and Reading of the Names of individuals lost to AIDS.

The NYC AIDS Memorial led a rally in the early afternoon, followed by a six-hour Reading of the Names, a longstanding tradition organized by Housing Works in an effort to maintain the memory of individuals who have died throughout the epidemic. Later in the day, community members gathered for the candlelight vigil, which was led by the NYC (dis)Order of Sisters, and a concert featuring the Red Ribbon Revue.

The LGBT Center in Manhattan also commemorated World AIDS Day throughout the day — first with a morning event called “Rising to the Challenge: Care, Connection, Community,” which featured the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and the NYC World AIDS Day Planning Committee and included an overview of the latest HIV surveillance data. The event also showcased the World AIDS Day 2025 awardees and live performances.

Honorees included Daniela Simba of Voces Latinas; Fay Barrett of Ryan Health; Dr. Joanna Dobroszycki of NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi; Dr. Jorge Soler of Precision AQ; Dr. Rachel Bring of The Pride Health Center and NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health; Zephyr Merkur Herrera of the HIV/STI Testing Center and GMHC; the African Services Committee; and Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center’s Enhanced Data to Care. The Haus of Milan delivered a performance during the event.

Later in the day, folks gathered for The World of Red Ball, which is the LGBT Center’s signature World AIDS Day voguing event to honor the perseverance and strength of LGTQ individuals living with HIV and AIDS.

See some photos from World AIDS Day below: