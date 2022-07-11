City announces more monkeypox vaccine appointments

New York City will receive 14,500 more monkeypox vaccine doses later in the week and a limited amount of appointments will become available on July 12, the city health department announced.

Health officials did not specify the arrival date of the new Jynneos vaccines, but the appointments that will become available stem from an existing batch of monkeypox vaccine doses received by the city last week.

According to the Health Department, 1,250 online appointments will be available beginning at 1 p.m. on July 12 and another 1,250 slots will be allocated for organizations serving higher-risk and vulnerable individuals. Those looking to schedule an online appointment can visit nyc.gov/health/monkeypox. Previous appointment slots have been reserved within minutes, so those interested in receiving the vaccine should be prepared to sign up as soon as the appointments go live.

The vaccines will be administered at three clinics: the Central Harlem Sexual Health Clinic at 2238 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, the Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic at 303 Ninth Avenue in Manhattan, and the Corona Sexual Health Clinic at 34-33 Junction Boulevard in Queens.

Notably, the eligibility requirements for the vaccine are focused on those at greater risk because vaccines are in such short supply right now. It is limited to Gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men and transgender, gender non-conforming, or non-binary people 18 or older who have had multiple sex partners in the last 14 days. Anyone who has been exposed to monkeypox is also eligible.

“I commend New Yorkers for taking charge of their health and getting vaccinated,” Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said in a written statement. “We know that vaccine supply continues to be scarce, and appointments may be difficult to get. But we’re working with community-based organizations to ensure an equitable approach and we’re working with federal partners to secure even more vaccine soon. As we scale up vaccination, we encourage New Yorkers to exercise some caution. Stay home if you feel sick, and especially if you develop a rash or sores that may be monkeypox, and follow some basic preventive measures.”

Federal officials said in a press conference on July 7 that 1.5 million doses would be made available over the course of the summer and fall, while a total of 4.1 million vaccines would be distributed during the next 12 months. Officials have vowed to open up more vaccine appointments as more doses arrive.

Vasan and State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett will participate in a town hall event about monkeypox on July 11 at 5:30 p.m. Registration is available through Eventbrite.