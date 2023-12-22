On Pride Night, Devils sidestep NHL’s ban on themed jerseys

New Jersey Devils right wing Alexander Holtz (10) is defended by Edmonton Oilers left wing Warren Foegele (37) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. ()

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

It took some creativity for The New Jersey Devils to pull off their Pride Night festivities on Dec. 21 at the Prudential Center in Newark.

The Devils knew the evening could not go on as usual thanks to the NHL’s recently-enacted policy barring themed jerseys. Instead, the team announced plans to feature special “custom designed jerseys worn during player arrivals” ahead of the team’s matchup that night against the Edmonton Oilers — clearly a nod to the NHL’s policy against themed jerseys.

The NHL’s restrictive policy, implemented in October, emerged after select players refused to take part in Pride Night festivities. Players are not allowed to have any themed uniforms or gear when they are on the ice during warmups. A ban on Rainbow-themed tape, however, was rescinded in late October after the league, the players’ union, and a committee on inclusion agreed to allow players to promote social causes with stick tape.

Curtis Lazar, a 28-year-old Canadian Devils player, displayed the Rainbow-themed tape on his stick ahead of the game.

The Devils’ pre-game jerseys, the team said, would be auctioned off to benefit Hyacinth, which bills itself as New Jersey’s largest and first HIV service provider.

The jerseys were designed by a local artist, Kathryn Kennedy, who constructed an abstract style to create a jersey that represented coming out in the LGBTQ community and “this notion of breaking the barrier to be able to live freely and openly.”

“I strayed from using an easily identifiable border, as well as having groups of circles break away from the larger clusters/logo, to further the idea of breaking the barrier,” Kennedy said in a written statement. “I overlapped the groups of circles and used colors from the pride flag to continue to symbolize hope and an interconnected community. These theme nights let people who are a part of their respective communities know that they’re seen, heard and welcome.”

The Devils also featured myriad Pride Night experiences throughout the game, including a pre-game and intermission performance by out DJ BPN, as well as a national anthem performance by Max DeFrancesco. The Devils ultimately fell to the Oilers, 6-3.