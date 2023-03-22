New Hope Celebrates prepares for month-long Pride slate in May

With Pride season just around the corner, the towns of New Hope in Pennsylvania and Lambertville in New Jersey are preparing to host a series of Pride events throughout May, including a parade, fair, cocktail contest, and PrideFest Live.

The events are being produced by New Hope Celebrates, a non-profit promoting inclusivity, creativity, diversity, and sustainability in New Hope and Lambertville. The organization’s Pride-related organizing work dates back years — the group created the OUT in October festivities in 2015 — and they also host book clubs, tea dances, and other events throughout the year. The organization is turning 20 years old this year.

PrideFest lasts for a month and tends to bring in more than 15,000 people every year, according to New Hope Celebrates. There will be a Pride Flag-raising ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on May 13, followed by a reception at Martine’s Riverhouse. The Pride Parade will take place a week later on May 20 beginning at 11 a.m. Marchers will step off in New Jersey and make their way across the Delaware River to Pennsylvania, where folks can enjoy a Pride Fair in Pride Park at New Street and South Main Street. There will be LGBTQ artists, food vendors, non-profits, retailers, and others on hand for the Pride Fair.

Daniel Brooks, the founder of NHC, highlighted the organization’s 20-year milestone.

“Our 20th anniversary is a particularly meaningful and nostalgic time for me, as NHC founder and leader for the first decade,” Brooks said in a written statement. I am so proud that what started as a one day affair for the LGBTQ+ community and beyond has turned into a month of celebratory, diverse, and inclusive events that offer something for everyone. Our journey carries on thanks to generations of community members who populate the NHC Board, each committed to the promotion of our unique area. Bravo to all former and present NHC Board members, volunteers, and the public who turn out every year for our Pride.”

There will also be an outdoor concert known as PrideFest Live from noon to 5 p.m. on the day of the parade. Individuals who are 21 years or older can make their voices heard in the Best Cocktail Contest by trying special drinks at participating businesses and voting for their favorite beverages.

Learn more about New Hope Celebrates’ Pride events at newhopecelebrates.com/events-calendar.