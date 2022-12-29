New arrest in aftermath of attack at Bottcher’s home

Police have made another arrest in the aftermath of a December 19 anti-LGBTQ attack at the home of Manhattan Councilmember Erik Bottcher — this time for an alleged assault on the city lawmaker’s neighbor.

The arrest came just over a week after bigots swarmed Bottcher’s office and home after he facilitated a drag story hour event. Anna Morgan, 27, and Erica Sanchez, 44, were initially arrested for vandalizing the lawmaker’s home and office.

David Nieves, 33, was arrested on December 27 and charged with assault and harassment for slapping a 52-year-old man in the face and then shoving him into a vehicle at around 4:50 p.m. on December 19. The person Nieves allegedly attacked lives in Bottcher’s building, according to the Daily Beast, which first reported on the arrest.

The 52-year-old, who was walking his dog at the time of the attack, was scratched during the slap and suffered additional scratches to his knee and hand when he was knocked to the ground, according to police. Bottcher had posted a video on social media that he said showed the attackers harassing his neighbors.

Video of the Drag Story Hour protesters physically attacking one of my neighbors last night. pic.twitter.com/sqoGc8dWyZ — NYC Council Member Erik Bottcher (@ebottcher) December 20, 2022

Gay City News has reached out to Bottcher’s office for comment and is awaiting response.

In a tweet on the evening of the attack, Bottcher wrote, “Tonight the Drag Story Hour protesters came to my apartment building and gained entry. My super called the cops and two of them were arrested for trespassing. This is pure hate, unmasked. If they think this is going to intimidate us, they’re mistaken. Our resolve is strengthened.”

The attackers allegedly entered Bottcher’s office at West 30th Street and wrote words like “Bitcher” on the walls. From there, the alleged attackers made their way to Bottcher’s apartment and used sidewalk chalk to convey messages like “OK groomer,” “child predator,” and “pedo child groomer.” Those are all baseless allegations.

Bottcher’s City Council district includes Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Greenwich Village, West SoHo, Hudson Square, Times Square, Garment District, Flatiron, and Upper West Side.