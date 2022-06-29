Mixed results for LGBTQ Democrats on primary election night

While it was a more challenging night for some queer political hopefuls, other LGBTQ candidates enjoyed success in Democratic primary contests on June 28 and party-level positions saw multiple trans candidates competing.

At the statewide level, out bisexual candidate Ana María Archila fell short in her bid to become the state’s next lieutenant governor. Incumbent Antonio Delgado, a former member of Congress, had more than 57% of the vote as of June 29, while Archila sat in second place with just over 201,000 votes, or 23.35%.

Assembly races also featured several LGBTQ candidates. In Manhattan, out lesbian Assemblymember Deborah Glick of Manhattan easily dispatched her out gay challenger, Ryder Kessler, as she grabbed more than 67 percent of the vote en route to victory in her Democratic primary contest in the 66th District.

One of the closer races of the night involved Samy Nemir Olivares, an out genderqueer candidate who took on incumbent Erik Martin Dilan. Olivares was behind by less than 200 votes, or about 4%, in Brooklyn’s 54th District.

Gay and non-binary candidate Illapa Sairitupac, running in Manhattan’s 65th Assembly District, trailed Grace Lee by roughly 13%. Lee pulled in more than 4,300 votes, while Sairitupac had just over 3,100 votes.

LGBTQ candidates made their mark in party contests, too, including Zachariah Boyer, who was ahead of Andre T. Stith 51.17% to 47.99% in the district leader race in District 36 Part B, and Brian Romero, who won the race for State Committee in the 36th Assembly District over Michael D. Thompson.

Out trans candidate Melissa Sklarz won re-election as district leader in the 30th Assembly District and there were also bright spots for Black trans candidates. Activist and Black Trans Nation founder TS Candii appeared to be successful in the race for Democratic County Committee 037/58. Corazon Leonard Valiente was also one of four candidates in the lead for County Committee 056/43.

Verley Brown, an out LGBTQ candidate for Surrogate Court, was in third place behind Hilary Gingold and Elba Rose Galvan.