Thank You for Coming Out

Mila Jam, Thank You For Coming Out

By Posted on
Mila Jam.
Mila Jam.
Steven Simione

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/ them) welcomes Mila Jam (she/her) for a special ally episode.

Mila Jam is a pop recording “artivist” and a force to be reckoned with. With over 3 million streams and 1.1 million listeners worldwide and appearances on Saturday Night Live, Cadillac’s Audacity of Blackness, FX’s POSE, BBC’s The Lilly Allen Show & MTV, Mila continues to make her mark on this industry and establish herself as a leader and icon in the community.

Listen in to our latest incredible conversation about the vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.

About the Author

More in Thank You for Coming Out

More from Around NYC