Mila Jam, Thank You For Coming Out

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/ them) welcomes Mila Jam (she/her) for a special ally episode.

Mila Jam is a pop recording “artivist” and a force to be reckoned with. With over 3 million streams and 1.1 million listeners worldwide and appearances on Saturday Night Live, Cadillac’s Audacity of Blackness, FX’s POSE, BBC’s The Lilly Allen Show & MTV, Mila continues to make her mark on this industry and establish herself as a leader and icon in the community.

Listen in to our latest incredible conversation about the vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.