Thousands protest in Manhattan after SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade

Thousands of people poured into the streets of Manhattan on June 24 to voice outrage over the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

Marchers stepped off at Washington Square and made their way to Union Square, where even more individuals gathered and rallied against the Supreme Court’s decision.

Countless elected officials appeared on hand at the demonstration, from members of Congress to statewide leaders like Attorney General Letitia James.

Notable LGBTQ leaders also played a role, including Qween Jean, who spearheaded weekly Stonewall Protests in the city in recent years.