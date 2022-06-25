Activism

Thousands protest in Manhattan after SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade

By
0
comments
Posted on
ROE_6937
Qween Jean leads the crowd after the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
Donna Aceto

Thousands of people poured into the streets of Manhattan on June 24 to voice outrage over the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

Marchers stepped off at Washington Square and made their way to Union Square, where even more individuals gathered and rallied against the Supreme Court’s decision.

Countless elected officials appeared on hand at the demonstration, from members of Congress to statewide leaders like Attorney General Letitia James.

Notable LGBTQ leaders also played a role, including Qween Jean, who spearheaded weekly Stonewall Protests in the city in recent years.

Just one day before overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court issued a major ruling against a gun law in New York State.Donna Aceto
New York State Attorney General Letitia James delivers an impassioned speech.Donna Aceto
A sign referring to the dissent in the Supreme Court ruling on June 24.Donna Aceto
In his concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas voiced his desire to revisit court cases on contraception, marriage equality, and sodomy.Donna Aceto
One marcher demonstrates the long fight for abortion rights.Donna Aceto
Sending a message to the Supreme Court — and other foes of abortion rights.Donna Aceto
Activists underscore the importance of bodily autonomy.Donna Aceto
The crowd at Union Square.Donna Aceto
Justice Clarence Thomas and the other conservatives members of the court have fueled outrage across the nation.Donna Aceto
The crowd marches along from Washington Square to Union Square.Donna Aceto

Improving the Health of all New Yorkers with Alan Murray, Chairman, President & CEO, Empire BlueCross BlueShield

Schneps Connects

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Arts

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Politics

Crime

Perspectives

Related Articles

More from Around NYC