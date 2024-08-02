Man suffers anti-LGBTQ attack at Canarsie-Rockaway Parkway subway station

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A man was attacked by a stranger at a Brooklyn subway station last month in an alleged homophobic attack, according to authorities.

The 31-year-old victim was inside the Rockaway Parkway-Canarsie station shortly after 1 p.m. on July 17 when he was approached by an unidentified man. The suspect, according to police, voiced anti-LGBTQ remarks and proceeded to hit him multiple times. The victim did not sustain any injuries, authorities said.

No arrests have been made as of Aug. 2, according to the NYPD.

The alleged incident came just months after a suspect allegedly beat up a man in an anti-LGBTQ attack aboard an A train as it approached the 12th Street station in May, AMNY reported. In that case, the suspect grabbed the 35-year-old victim by the neck, punched him in the chest, and hurled anti-LGBTQ remarks. As of early last month, there were no arrests in that case.

The city has tallied 367 hate crimes so far this year compared to 324 through this point last year, according to the NYPD.