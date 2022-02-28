Crime

Man Hurls Anti-LGBTQ Slurs on Manhattan Subway Platform

Anti-LGBTQ slurs were hurled at a teenager at the 53rd Street and Lexington Avenue subway station.
An unidentified man hurled anti-gay and anti-transgender slurs at a 17-year-old girl in a Manhattan subway station during the early morning hours of February 18, according to the NYPD.

It was shortly before 8 a.m. on a Friday morning when the suspect allegedly approached the teenager on the southbound E and F train platform at the 53rd Street and Lexington Avenue subway station. The suspect proceeded to yell the anti-LGBTQ slurs before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Authorities have yet to make an arrest, but the suspect is wanted for aggravated harassment as a hate crime. The suspect was last seen wearing black pants, a red sweatshirt, and a tan-colored vest, according to police.

About the Author

Matt Tracy

Matt Tracy is Gay City News’ editor-in-chief.

