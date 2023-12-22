Man suffers anti-LGBTQ attack at Inwood McDonald’s

A man was attacked by a stranger at an Inwood McDonald’s in early December, according to police.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A 22-year-old man was at a McDonalds in the Inwood section of Manhattan on Dec. 6 when he was allegedly attacked by a stranger who punched him and hurled anti-LGBTQ remarks before fleeing the scene, according to the NYPD and multiple news reports.

It was shortly after 5 p.m. when the alleged assailant approached the man at the McDonalds at 208 Dyckman St. in Manhattan and demanded money, police said. The man refused to hand over cash, which prompted the attacker to grab him by the hair and drag him before punching him in the face and mouth, according to authorities.

The attacker called the man a “f***ing f****t,” according to the New York Post, which also reported that the alleged assailant said he had a gun.

The victim suffered minor injuries to his face as a result of the attack, police said. The alleged attacker is described as a 40-year-old male who is around 5’11” and 160 pounds. He was wearing a red hooded sweater, blue pants, and black shoes, according to police.

The attacker then fled north on Broadway, cops stated. No arrests have been made.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the case.