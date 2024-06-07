International

Out gay lord mayor of Belfast visits Stonewall Inn

Micky Murray, the new out gay lord mayor of Belfast, stands near the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center, which is opening later this month.
Andy Humm

Danny Dromm, the former chair of what is now known as the City Council’s LGBTQIA+ Caucus, hosted a reception June 5 at the Stonewall Inn for the new out gay lord mayor of Belfast, Micky Murray. The lord mayor oversees the City Council, making it equivalent to the position of City Council speaker in New York City.

Murray, 32, was joined by State Comptroller Tom Di Napoli, out former Council Speakers Chris Quinn and Corey Johnson, 0ut Assembly Member Danny O’Donnell, and Manhattan Councilmember Keith Powers, chair of the Irish caucus. Murray had been in office three days and this was his first official engagement.

Murray, who has been writing about his trip to the United States in a series of social media posts, said he also paid a visit to the LGBT Community Center in Manhattan.

“Yesterday evening I was honoured with a tour of the New York City LGBT Centre & a reception in the Stonewall Inn, to mark my election as Lord Mayor of Belfast,” Murray said in a post on X. “I’m absolutely blown away, and this memory will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

See some more photos below:

Former New York City Councilmember Danny Dromm with Micky Murray.
Quinn, Powers, Murray, and Dromm at Stonewall.
Murray, Dromm, and Johnson at Stonewall.
Quinn, Powers, Murray, and Dromm at Stonewall.
