LGBTQ clubs call on Hochul and state leaders to increase support for trans wellness fund, HIV/AIDS initiatives

Three New York City-based LGBTQ political clubs delivered a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul and top lawmakers in Albany urging them to increase funding and other forms of support for trans New Yorkers and individuals living with HIV/AIDS in the next state budget.

The Stonewall Democratic Club of New York City, the Lambda Independent Democrats of Brooklyn, and NYC Pride and Power joined together to call on state leaders to step up at a time when the federal government has launched an all-out attack on the rights of transgender Americans and critical HIV/AIDS programs. The letter was addressed to Hochul, State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, and State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

“In light of recent attacks on the LGBTQ community, specifically those targeting transgender Americans, we call on you to deliver increased support for organizations working to support trans New Yorkers as they navigate the new hurdles faced in health care access,” namely gender-affirming care and HIV/AIDS, the clubs stated in the Feb. 13 letter.

The letter’s top request is for the state to increase funding for the Lorena Borjas Transgender and Non-Binary Wellness and Equity Fund, which is a wellness fund dedicated to organizations serving trans and non-binary New Yorkers. The clubs seek to increase that fund to $8 million, including $4 million from the State Senate, $2 million from the State Assembly, and $2 million from the governor.

According to the governor’s office, Hochul added $1 million to the Borjas Transgender Wellness and Equity Fund last year and $12.25 million has been allocated to the fund since it was first established in 2022. The fund has grown significantly over the years: In its first year, the New York State Legislature secured just $1 million for the fund.

The letter also encourages the state to create dedicated funding for access to gender-affirming care, hold hospital systems accountable to ensure they continue providing such care, and implement protections for providers of that care.

In the fight against HIV/AIDS, the clubs are asking state leaders to boost funding for housing, treatment, and prevention in an effort to counteract the effects of expected diminished federal funding. As it stands, the governor’s proposed 2026 budget includes “$3.3 million and legislation to increase reimbursement for the cost of a forensic rape examination and expand HIV Treatment.”

“Throughout your tenures in public office, you have been staunch allies of the LGBTQ community, attending rallies, parades, and events with many of our organizations,” the clubs noted. “As we enter a challenging and scary chapter for our community, now is the time to once again demonstrate your dedication to protecting the marginalized and vulnerable in our community.”

When asked to comment on the letter, a spokesperson for Hochul said, “New York State’s mission remains the same. Governor Hochul will continue to work with the New York State Department of Health to promote the health and well-being of all New Yorkers.”

A spokesperson for Heastie would only say that the “Assembly budget proposal will be introduced next month.”

Stewart-Cousins’ office did not respond a request for comment.

“New York State must be the bulwark against a barrage of attacks on marginalized communities,” the letter continued. “We will also be the model for how to respond. As the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ rights movement, and a safe haven for transgender Americans from across the country, it is essential that we maintain our leadership and act now with strength, innovation, and moral clarity to ensure that transgender New Yorkers of all ages and those impacted by HIV/AIDS can continue accessing their critical health care.”