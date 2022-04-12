Kat Cunning, Thank You For Coming Out

In the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/ them) welcomes Kat Cunning (they/them).

With a traffic-stopping voice and powerful presence, Kat Cunning is an accomplished screen/stage talent, recording artist, activist and choreographer. They debuted on Broadway in Liaison Dangereuses (Janet McTeer, Liev Schreiber) and in Cirque du Soleil in addition to acting alongside James Franco in HBO’s “The Deuce,” and most recently, JLo in “Marry Me” (Universal). Cunning is also thrilled to be contributing to authentic LGBTQ representation as a non-binary role in Netflix’s upcoming Purple Hearts and making another anticipated appearance in Issa Rae’s “Rap Sh*t” on HBO Max.

Kat garnered most of their fans as the infamous Sabine in Trinkets on Netflix which featured their original songs such as “King of Shadow,” “Birds,” and “Supernova” (over 50M Spotify streams), with which they have supported sold out tours for LP and Verite. Kat’s latest single “Boys” is a soulful pop anthem that aims to represent the underserved transmasculine community and LGBTQ/marginalized people alike.

As queer people, we are constantly coming out, and each coming out story is unique in its blend of humor, heartache, worry, and wonder. “Thank You For Coming Out,” inspired by Dubbs’ beloved live comedy show of the same name, pairs them as host with lesbian, gay, trans, bi, non-binary, and more members of the queer community to discuss their coming out stories.