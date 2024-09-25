Joining the final six-week stretch for mobilizing Philadelphia voters

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

As we come down to the final six weeks in the election campaign, the 17th episode of “Talk It OUT: LGBTQ Voices In A Queer Election Year” takes us back to Pennsylvania to talk to an organizing group we first met in one of our earliest episodes.

I speak with Adam Barbanel-Fried, the director of Changing the Conversation Together, a group working to mobilize voters in low-turnout neighborhoods in Philadelphia — by making use of an intensive door-to-door voter outreach technique known as deep canvassing.

This past Sunday, a few days before speaking with Adam, I traveled to Philadelphia to spend the day canvassing with the group alongside nearly a hundred other volunteers.

I learned first-hand how challenging that work can be but also how thoroughly Changing the Conversation Together trains its volunteers to have the sort of in-depth and authentic conversations with potential voters shown to be the single most effective way to increase turnout.

Maximizing voter turnout is a vital factor in an election expected to be very close and one in which Pennsylvania could well decide the outcome.

Adam and I talk in detail about the training involved in doing deep canvassing and what a volunteer can reasonably expect to encounter.

We also discuss Changing the Conversation’s plans for the final six-week stretch of the campaign and most importantly how you can help.

"Talk It OUT" is presented by Gay City News.

