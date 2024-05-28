Guide to Pride in Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island 

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York City’s main Pride weekend is still one month away, but festivities will kick off in the outer boroughs during the first two weeks of June — first in Queens and Staten Island and then in Brooklyn, which is home to the city’s popular twilight march. Borough-based Pride events in the Bronx are also forthcoming, but have yet to be announced.

STATEN ISLAND

On Saturday, June 1, the first day of Pride Month, the Pride Center of Staten Island is hosting a Pride Festival at Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden at 1000 Richmond Terrace in Staten Island, where community members and allies of all ages can enjoy live music, artists, craft vendors, food, activities, performers, and more. The event lasts from noon until 5 p.m.

If you can’t make it, though, the Pride Center of Staten Island is hosting a wide range of other events to commemorate Pride, including an LGBTQIA+ interfaith event on June 13 and a Pride hike with carousel rides on June 18. Learn more at pridecentersi.org.

QUEENS

Queens Pride will take place the following day on June 2 from noon to 6 p.m. Billed as “The New Queens Pride,” the annual event is returning to Jackson Heights for a 32nd year. There will be a festival with entertainment, vendors, and a parade along 37th Ave. from 89th St. to 75th St. The festival will be held at 75th St.

Queens Pride’s 2024 hosts are Carlos Basquiat, Jonte’ Moaning, and Julius Caeser, while the headliners are Antaeuz Y La Santa Luz, Arturo Mugler, Cyannie Lopez, Julian Austin, Pixie Aventura, and The MasterZ At Work. There will also be several group entertainers, including Cheer New York, Gotham Cheer, and Elektric Paradise.

The 2024 grand marshals are State Senator Leroy Comrie of Queens, community advocate Amber Ferrer, and New York State teacher of the year Billy Green. Learn more about Queens Pride at newqueenspride.org.

BROOKLYN

Brooklyn Pride stands out because it is a departure from the usual daytime marches people are accustomed to seeing at Pride events. Brooklyn Pride, set for June 8, will feature a 7:30 p.m. twilight march along Fifth Ave. from Lincoln Place to Eighth St.

The day kicks off at 10 a.m. with an LGBTQIA+ 5k run/walk before folks gear up for the 28th annual multicultural festival, which is held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and stretches from Union St. to Ninth St. on Fifth Ave.

Brooklyn Pride’s MC will be Lailah Lancing, while main stage entertainers include Allison St. Rock, Blahzi, Chix Appeal, Damion Anthony, Divine Rakym, Emergency Tiara, and more.

Brooklyn Pride is also hosting several other events — including virtual drag bingo, Brooklyn Cyclones comedy night, and more — during the first week of Pride Month. Learn more about Brooklyn Pride at brooklynpride.org.