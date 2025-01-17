Griot Circle, hub for NYC’s LGBTQ older adults of color, returns home to downtown Brooklyn

Members of Griot Circle at the organization’s space at 25 Flatbush Ave. prior to leaving the location in 2022.

Home sweet home.

Griot Circle, a New York City-based non-profit organization serving LGBTQ older adults of color, announced it signed a 10-year lease to return to its former headquarters after spending more than two years in limbo without a permanent home.

Founded in the mid-’90s, Griot Circle has become a critically important community space and provider for queer older adults of color, including many individuals who travel from across the New York City metropolitan area to take advantage of the organization’s programs and services. Griot Circle’s offerings include art classes, mental health services, a buddy-to-buddy peer caregiver program, support groups, and more.

As Griot Circle emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the organization was forced to move out of its office space at 25 Flatbush Ave. in Brooklyn, forcing staff and members alike to share resources with other organizations. SAGE, a national organization serving LGBTQ older adults, provided a space for Griot Circle at Stonewall Houses in Fort Greene as part of a temporary arrangement, while the Brooklyn Community Pride Center also opened up its space for Griot Circle.

On Jan. 15, however, Griot Circle announced on social media platforms that the organization secured a 10-year lease at its former location at 25 Flatbush Ave. in downtown Brooklyn.

“This is fantastic news for all of us,” the staff and board said in the announcement. “25 Flatbush offers a central location with excellent transportation options, making it easily accessible for current and future members.”

The organization further expressed its “sincere gratitude” to SAGE and the Brooklyn Community Pride Center for providing the space while Griot Circle worked to secure a space of its own.

“While there is still much work to be done, we are excited to begin designing our new space at 25 Flatbush,” the statement noted. “This will be a collaborative effort, and we will ensure that members have a significant voice in shaping the environment that will best serve our community. In the coming weeks, we will launch a fundraising campaign to support the renovation of our new space and provide a more specific move-in date.”

The organization underwent a change in leadership after initially departing the space at 25 Flatbush. Griot Circle’s former executive director, Jose Albino, was succeeded by former deputy director, Aunduaray Guess.