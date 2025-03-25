Grindr introduces ‘Right Now’ feature in NYC and 14 other cities

Grindr’s “Right Now” feature is now available in New York City and more than a dozen other cities.

Talk about getting right to the point!

Grindr, the popular queer dating and hookup app, is expanding its “Right Now” feature, which offers a real-time feed — outside of Grindr’s main grid — where users can post what they’re seeking in that moment in pursuit of a quick connection. Those posts stay up for just an hour, emphasizing the immediacy of the “Right Now” concept.

The feature was already available in select locations, but on March 25, it was introduced to New York City and 14 other cities: Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia, Austin, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, Orlando, London, Paris, Madrid, Milan, Amsterdam, and Sao Paulo.

The “Right Now” feature is available on Android and iOS, and users can access it through the main navigation bar, the side bar, and a floating button on the main grid, according to Grindr.

Users will get 10 free hour-long “Right Now” sessions per week, restarting on Fridays, and those seeking more than 10 sessions can purchase more of them.

“Right Now empowers our users to find exactly what they want, when they want it — without the guesswork,” AJ Balance, chief product officer at Grindr, said in a written statement. “We built this intention-based feature based on feedback from our community so they can connect with like-minded people, without wasting time on mismatched expectations. Too often, people start a conversation only to realize they’re looking for different things — one person wants a date, the other a quick connection. Right Now makes it clear who’s available and what they’re looking for, in real time.”