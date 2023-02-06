Kim Petras, Beyoncé highlight Grammy Awards

Out LGBTQ artists nabbed several honors and allies paid tribute to the queer community during the 66th annual Grammy awards on February 5 in Los Angeles.

Among the more notable moments of the night included the award presentation for Best Solo Pop Duo/Group Performance, which was given to out trans music artist Kim Patras and out non-binary singer Sam Smith for their hit song “Uholy.”

Madonna introduced the pair and Petras delivered an acceptance speech that praised the late Sophie, who was an out trans Scottish DJ, producer, and recording artist. According to Petras, Smith wanted to her to handle the acceptance speech because she became the first transgender woman to win the award.

“I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who’ve kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight — Sophie, especially,” Petras said. “My friend who passed away two years ago told me this would happen and always believed in me. Thank you so much for your inspiration, Sophie. I adore you, and your inspiration will forever be in my music.”

Petras, who also praised Madonna for her support of the LGBTQ community over the years, further expanded on her identity later in the evening when she was in the press room.

“All these years are going through my head of people saying I’d be a niche artist because I’m transgender, and my music would only ever play in gay clubs — and what’s wrong with that, because I love gay clubs — but now I got a Grammy for making gay club music with my friend,” she said.

Other out artists to receive Grammy awards included Brandi Carlile, who won Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for “Broken Horses,” and Steve Lacy, who won Best Urban Contemporary Album for “Gemini Rights.”

Meanwhile, Beyoncé also voiced support for the LGBTQ community on a night when she tied the record for the most Grammy awards.

“Thank you so much. I’m trying not to be too emotional, and I’m trying to just receive this night,” she said as she accepted an award for Best DanceElectronic Album for “Renaissance.” “I wanna thank God for protecting me… thank you God. I’d like to thank my Uncle Johnny, who’s not here, but he’s here in spirit. I’d like to thank my parents, my father, my mother, for loving me and pushing me. I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching. I’d like to thank the queer community for your love, and for inventing the genre. God bless you. Thank you so much to the Grammys, thank you.”

At the same time, Dave Chappelle — who has faced widespread condemnation for transphobia — won a Grammy for Best Comedy Album.