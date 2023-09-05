‘Getting In’ captures nostalgia of ’90s gay nightlife in NYC

Ephemera: A.) A Baton Rouge drag queen with a lazy eye, or, B.) Collectible memorabilia, originally expected for short-term use.

If you said A., you’re not the intended audience for David Kennerley‘s new coffee table-type book, “Getting In: NYC Club Flyers from the Gay 1990s,” from his own DAKEN Press and just out this month.

Kennerley, a longtime contributing writer here at Gay City News, came of age in the 1990s and found a sense of belonging in the big club scene at places like the Tunnel, the Roxy, etc. He held onto, he says, over 1,200 club flyers of the kind handed out as gay men left bars or published in free gay bar magazines like HX and Next. “Getting In” is a collection of about 200 of these flyers that open a nostalgic and historical window of a unique time in NYC gay life when HIV was decimating the community, ACT UP was organizing and protesting, and clubs and bars were the de facto community centers.