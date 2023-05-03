Christina Aguilera to headline Pride Island dance party

Singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera will headline the Pride Island dance party and fundraiser at Brooklyn Army Terminal on Pride Sunday, June 25, NYC Pride announced on May 3.

The annual event — scheduled to take place from 2-10 p.m. — is on the same day as the NYC Pride March and Queer Liberation March in New York City.

Guy Scheiman, Karina Kay, and Mor Avrahmi are also slated to perform. Their names were announced in advance, but Aguilera’s planned performance was just unveiled.

“I’m always ready to celebrate the strength and resilience of all the individual members of the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies by dedicating this performance to our combined power when we act and work in solidarity,” Aguilera said in a written statement.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner was honored by the Human Rights Campaign in 2019 when the organization presented her with the HRC Ally for Equality Award.

Pride Island attendees should expect food, interactive experiences, dancing, lights, and music, according to NYC Pride.

Unlike some other events during Pride weekend, people must pay to attend — and the prices range from $183 for general admission to $288 for VIP. The prices skyrocket from there, with Cabana bundles going for $3,510 and Sky Suite bundles listed at $10,000.

Lil Kim, along with Shenseea, Netta, Raye, and Papi Juice led last year’s Pride Island festivities.

Other events throughout Pride weekend include the Rally on June 17, the Dyke March on June 24, Pridefest on June 25, and more.