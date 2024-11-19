Callen-Lorde hosts 24th annual health awards

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Callen-Lorde Community Health Center honored several community members, paid tribute to late queer leaders, and brought in more than $800,000 during the organization’s 24th annual Health Awards event on Nov. 7 at Pier 60 in Manhattan.

Callen-Lorde, which provides New Yorkers with LGBTQ-inclusive care and related services regardless of ability to pay, honored patient advocate Criss Christoff Smith; Steve Madden’s SM Pride group; and actor, author, and advocate Maulik Pancholy.

Callen-Lorde’s CEO, Patrick McGovern, delivered remarks to a crowd of 650 attendees while comedian Dana Goldberg brought some entertainment and helped drive fundraising donations. DJ Amber Martin, meanwhile, brought the energy for the dance party after the ceremony.

“We cannot predict what is to come, but I can say this clearly tonight: Our mission does not change with the political winds,” McGovern said. “What we do is essential. It is lifesaving. For countless individuals, our care is a lifeline, especially when majorities threaten our rights and identities. As much as this is a promise, it is also a call to action. The path forward will be challenging. We must stand even taller, speak even louder, and push even harder for the future we believe in.”

The evening also featured as a space to remember LGBTQ individuals who died in the last year, including longtime trans activist Cecilia Gentili, out gay MLB veteran and executive Billy Bean, former Community Health Project executive director Rona Affoumado, and Antonio Poglianich.

The event also featured attendees such as actors Kaitlin Becker, Carly Ciarrocchi, and Timothy Hughes; Congressmember Jerrold Nadler of New York; and Agenda PAC CEO Brian Sims.

See some photos below: