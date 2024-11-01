Bonding in the sun: Planning your next group getaway to Palm Springs

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Sometimes you have to leave the city to truly appreciate it. LGBTQIA+ New Yorkers often crave a break from the day-to-day grind of the concrete jungle, seeking a relaxing yet vibrant escape into queer culture somewhere else. Palm Springs boasts a dazzling history of being a gay-friendly getaway since the 1920s as Hollywood stars ventured a couple of hours outside of Los Angeles to live more authentically, even if in private.

Since the 1990s, Palm Springs has served as a mid-century playground for a broader range of LGBTQIA+ visitors to enjoy warm days and poolside moments year-round. After a vacation with four friends to Palm Springs this fall, here are my top tips and recommendations for a group trip that fits different budgets and tastes.

How to get there

Traveling from the east to the west coast requires careful consideration of how much vacation time everyone in the group has. The flight time from New York City to Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) is typically six hours, so I recommend planning to arrive at least on a Thursday until Monday. This allows you to enjoy three full days and the weekend in Palm Springs.

American Airlines and United Airlines offer you the most flight options from JFK and LaGuardia at an affordable price point. However, it often requires at least one stop — and there are no nonstop options to Palm Springs from LaGuardia. While you can make this time up on the way to Palm Springs, you lose a day when traveling home. For those willing to pay more of a premium, Alaska Airlines offers one nonstop flight a day directly from NYC to PSP.

If your friends are already traveling to the Southwest or Pacific Coast, it’s immediately worth considering adding a few more days to your trip with a visit to Palm Springs. After all, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Phoenix are a short drive to Palm Springs in a rental car.

Where to stay

Airbnb is an excellent option for any group wanting to focus on bonding with each other and looking for a private place to stay. There is a range of 4.5-star to 5-star options that are comparable to hotel costs, with each room being $100-$350 per night. Many houses have amenities that turn your home into a vacation retreat, like reading by a private pool with a mountain view, grilling at the BBQ during the evening, soaking in a hot tub or having nighttime banter over a fire pit. My friends and I stayed at an Airbnb and had packed card games for chill moments around the living room table.

Palm Springs offers a range of boutique and higher occupancy options for groups who want to meet others. Drag Race fans might enjoy the Trixie Motel, which keeps the experience intimate with seven total rooms with a brightly-colored aesthetic. Additionally, for the more adventurous travelers, there are clothing-optional gay resorts, such as the 12-room Desert Paradise Resort or the Vista Grande Resort.

Where to Eat

If you’re staying at an Airbnb, cooking meals together at home is a great way to keep costs low. From cutting vegetables and setting the table to being the grill master or cocktails creator, you can also play to each person’s strengths and weaknesses. However, it’s great to have at least one friend who is culinary inclined and can lead menu creation.

Palm Springs has a great culinary scene for those who want to avoid setting off the fire alarm and treat themselves while traveling. Boozehounds is a stylish spot for enjoying an eclectic menu and tasty cocktails in the Uptown Design District. At the same time, Farm is an intimate farm-to-table eatery in Downtown Palm Springs celebrating traditional French dishes. While you can take your chances walking in for brunch, don’t wait to book a group reservation for dinner.

Sandfish Sushi and Whiskey has a must-try menu that is great for dining out or ordering in as you sit around for a chill night with friends. Chef Engin Onural is the brains behind the restaurant and is among a small group of sushi ambassadors designated by the Japanese government.

Where to grab a drink

The first neighborhood gay bar, Streetbar, opened in Palm Springs in 1991, and it was the only gay business on Arenas Road at the time. Now, Arenas Road is home to numerous gay bars, each offering a different vibe and being within walking distance of each other. Chances are that you’ll visit this strip of bars for a couple of nights on your trip.

For high-energy entertainment, Chill Bar has a great dance floor, great DJs, drag shows, and other events throughout the week. Hunters is also a lively and colorful club, yet it sometimes attracts bachelorette parties. Additionally, Quadz is a sing-along gay bar great for show-tune lovers. To have a more relaxed atmosphere, pop into Dicks on Arenas and enjoy one of their daily drinks specials that go beyond New York City’s typical 7pm cutoff time for discounted drinks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chill Bar Palm Springs (@chillbarps)

Venture away from Arenas Road and experience Tool Shed, the original leather bar in Palm Springs. Tool Shed has been open for more than 30 years, and it has an intimate inside space and a bustling patio for socializing and making friends.

After you wake up at your Airbnb or hotel, switch up your daytime surroundings by visiting the Ace Hotel in Palm Springs. They host various poolside events, including DJ sets from Brooklyn’s very own Papi Juice. If you want to see local drag, Toucans Tiki Lounge hosts drag shows throughout the week, but advanced reservations are strongly encouraged.

Where to shop

Palm Springs is home to everything you could imagine for shopping — from antique shops, art galleries and boutiques to outlet malls, art galleries, and more. Any personality can find something to take home.

To satisfy everyone in your group, explore VillageFest on Thursday nights. It’s a weekly street fair where visitors can visit local businesses and experience pop-ups from artisans, designers, food vendors and more. While shopping at the main shops, check out PS Homeboys, which takes the cake for bright-colored and cute furniture and decor that epitomizes Palm Springs.

However, make sure to drop by PS Homeboys’s main showroom. It hosts a broader selection of items and puts you within walking distance of other stores. Nearby is Thick as Thieves for finding home goods, and you can discover your next LGBTQIA+ read at the only yet the Best Bookstore in Palm Springs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PALM SPRINGS LIFE (@palmspringslifemagazine)

Market Market is a 40,000-square-foot emporium that offers numerous designers and curators in one space. Throughout each section, shoppers will uncover premium vintage finds and one-of-a-kind goods, whether apparel, accessories, design or furniture. Within five minutes of being there, I grabbed a handcrafted bag by Noe Atelier, and it’s been a gem that my friends still wish they would have jumped on first themselves.

Additionally, Market Market hosts Palm Springs Bottle Shop, which hosts different delectable and fun treats created primarily by LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, and women entrepreneurs from across the country. Even if you don’t buy something for your closet, you can leave with something tasty for your flight or to give to others once you’re back home.