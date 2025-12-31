Billy Porter ‘on the road to recovery’ after sepsis hospitalization

Out entertainer Billy Porter, who was forced to pull out of a Broadway production several months ago after he fell ill with sepsis, posted a video on Instagram to update his fans about his recovery.

“Some of you may or may not know that I was in the hospital very ill this fall with urosepsis,” Porter said in the video. “It was not easy. It’s been a very, very challenging four months. And I want everybody to know that I am on the road to a full recovery. I’m not there yet, but I’m on the road to that.”

Tearing up, Porter thanked his supporters for “sending me all the vibes,” saying he was touched all of the messages he received.

“I know I am alive today because of my family, extended family, friends, community, strangers, I am all very, very grateful to all of you,” Porter added.

Porter, who has starred in Broadway shows like “Kinky Boots” and hit TV shows like “Pose,” was part of the Broadway production “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club,” but the show ended early after Porter was forced to bow out because of his health.

Nonetheless, Porter is now refocusing on the next chapter in his career. During the video address, he suggested that he would incorporate his experience with sepsis into his future work, saying he would “talk about it more in detail on my terms, which always means creatively in some way.”

Porter also used the video address to direct his fans to a new musical holiday film, “Christmas Karma,” in which he stars as the Ghost of Christmas Present.

Porter is also slated to star in the forthcoming film “Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” which will also feature Glenn Close.