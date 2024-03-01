Alan Menken receives Howard Ashman Award at GMHC fundraiser

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

GMHC hosted its ninth annual cabaret fundraising event on Feb. 26 in front of a sold out crowd at Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater, where decorated composer Alan Menken received this year’s Howard Ashman Award.

The event featured more than a dozen special guests throughout an evening filled with entertainment — including a piano performance by Menken, whose Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards have elevated him to EGOT fame. He worked with Ashman, a lyricist who won multiple Academy and Grammy awards and was known for his work on hits like “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid,” and “Aladdin.” Ashman died of AIDS complications in 1991.

Other special guests included Morgan Bryant, Cacophony Daniels, John Edwards, Claybourne Elder, J Harrison Ghee, James Monroe Iglehart, Arielle Jacobs, Kara Lindsay, Mauricio Martinez, Johnny Newcomb, Jelani Remy, Tim Rice, Khadija Sankoh, Stephen Schwartz, and Tiffany Renee Thompson.

Below are photos from the event: