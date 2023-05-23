Health

AIDS Walk New York brings in $2.1 million

AIDS Walk New York generated $2.1 million for GMHC and other service organizations in the tri-state area.
AIDS Walk New York raises funds for GMHC and other service organizations in the tri-state area.
Donna Aceto

People of all backgrounds — from politicians to families — made their way to Central Park on May 21 for New York’s 38th annual AIDS Walk, which generated $2.1 million for GMHC and other organizations in the tri-state area.

The eventful day featured a range of options for attendees, including a four-mile walk, a four-mile run, HIV testing, food, and a vogue performance.

“The 38th annual AIDS Walk New York brought together thousands of caring people whose lives have been affected by HIV and AIDS in a powerful demonstration of compassion and action,” Kishani C. Moreno, GMHC’s interim chief executive officer and chief operating officer, said in a written statement. “HIV and AIDS are not over. There is still no cure or vaccine. So today we walked to remember those lost, recognize the important accomplishments we’ve made over the years, and to shine a light on the work we still need to do — together — to end the HIV epidemic.”

The event featured television coverage from CBS 2 New York and an entertainment presence featuring Javier Muñoz, Crystal Monee Hall, and the NYC Gay Men’s Chorus. The House of Miyake Mugler also staged a vogue performance.

Current and former elected officials in attendance included Councilmembers Erik Bottcher and Carlina Rivera of Manhattan, former State Senator and Councilmember Tom Duane of Manhattan, State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal of Manhattan, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine,  Congressmember Jerrold Nadler of Manhattan, and Assemblymember Tony Simone of Manhattan.

Broadway performer and former GMHC client Javier Munoz thanks GMHC.
GMHC Board Pres. John Mallow welcomes walkers.
Congressman Jerrold Nadler addresses the crowd.
Walkers Stephen Nachamie and longtime Star Walker (major fundraiser) Lee Raines.
Councilmember Carlina Rivera with her husband, Jamie Rogers, and their child.
Singing drag diva Candy Samples and the Candy Wrappers using their powers for good!
New York Cheer and Gotham Cheer joined in Paradise Garage DJ Trevor Fox’s post-walk dance party.
This year's AIDS Walk brought in $2.1 million.
