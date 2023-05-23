AIDS Walk New York brings in $2.1 million

People of all backgrounds — from politicians to families — made their way to Central Park on May 21 for New York’s 38th annual AIDS Walk, which generated $2.1 million for GMHC and other organizations in the tri-state area.

The eventful day featured a range of options for attendees, including a four-mile walk, a four-mile run, HIV testing, food, and a vogue performance.

“The 38th annual AIDS Walk New York brought together thousands of caring people whose lives have been affected by HIV and AIDS in a powerful demonstration of compassion and action,” Kishani C. Moreno, GMHC’s interim chief executive officer and chief operating officer, said in a written statement. “HIV and AIDS are not over. There is still no cure or vaccine. So today we walked to remember those lost, recognize the important accomplishments we’ve made over the years, and to shine a light on the work we still need to do — together — to end the HIV epidemic.”

The event featured television coverage from CBS 2 New York and an entertainment presence featuring Javier Muñoz, Crystal Monee Hall, and the NYC Gay Men’s Chorus. The House of Miyake Mugler also staged a vogue performance.

Current and former elected officials in attendance included Councilmembers Erik Bottcher and Carlina Rivera of Manhattan, former State Senator and Councilmember Tom Duane of Manhattan, State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal of Manhattan, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, Congressmember Jerrold Nadler of Manhattan, and Assemblymember Tony Simone of Manhattan.