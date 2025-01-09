What to do in queer NYC January 9-12

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

EDITOR’S PICK

Out-FRONT! Fest

Thursday, January 9 through Monday, January 13, 7 p.m.

Judson Memorial Church, 243 Thompson Street, New York, NY

The Pioneers Go East Collective, in partnership with Judson Memorial Church, present Out-FRONT! Fest — a dance, performance art, and film festival championing queer and feminist voices. Visit PioneersGoEast.org for full schedule and tickets.

Mx. Chicken Pageant

Thursday, January 9, 7:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

When they say no one does drag like Brooklyn, this is what they mean: Atomic Annie & Chase Runaway are hosting the first annual Mx. Chicken Pageant — a Hot Ones-inspired drag pageant where contestants will compete in pageant challenges while ingesting an array of hot sauces. Yes, you read that right. Tickets via Dice.fm.

The Jump Off

Friday, January 10, 10 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Penny Livonia presents The Jump Off, a block party featuring the best Y2K-era hip-hop, reggae, and house music with DJs Token and Black Friend. Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

The Rosemont is a Zoo

Friday, January 10, 10 p.m.

The Rosemont, 63 Montrose Avenue Brooklyn, NY

Go feral at the Zoo, now celebrating three years of animalistic mayhem! “RuPaul’s Drag Race’s” Crytstal Methyd will be performing, with music by Luis Fernando and Tasheef. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Friction Fridays

Friday, January 10, 11 p.m.

Hush, 348 West 52nd Street, New York, NY

Sparks fly in Hell’s Kitchen with Hush’s house-pop party. No cover before midnight.

Lesbian Book Club

Saturday, January 11, 11 a.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Judi Komaki and Piper Olsen are hosting a a lesbian book club at the Bureau on the second Saturday of the month. This month they’ll be discussing “No Modernism without Lesbians” by Diana Souhami. You can order a copy by emailing the Bureau at contact@bgsqd.com.

Queer Gallery Walk

Saturday, January 11, 12:45 p.m.

Outside 293 10th Avenue, New York, NY

Join Queer Social and Christopher Hlinka on an afternoon guided tour through Chelsea’s Gallery District to see this month’s best exhibits with other queer people. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Candy Samples

Saturday, January 11, 7 p.m.

Albatross Bar, 36-19 24th Avenue, Astoria, NY

Candy Samples and her team of Candy Wrappers take the stage at Albatross to raise money for AIDS Walk New York. All cash tips will be matched by a generous donor — so come out, have a drink, and don’t forget to tip a queen!

Scream Real Loud

Saturday, January 11, 7:30 p.m.

Good Judy, 563 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Puppet master Jeffy Fruit returns to the Blue Room at Good Judy with their new show, “Scream Real Loud,” featuring new puppets and songs! Tickets via Eventbrite.

Cum on Everybody

Saturday, January 11, 11 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Rify Royalty presents a new party inspired by… well, the bar’s name (of course). The night includes beats from Sir Piggy and Mike Schreser, and features gogo dancers Apollo and Caden Dior. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Star of New York Pageant

Saturday, January 11, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Tiffany “New York” Pollard is looking for the next star of New York City! The reality show icon will be joined by judges Magenta and Maddelynn Hatter as contestants vie for a chance to win a $1,000 cash prize! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Brunch is Gay

Sunday, January 12; doors open at 11:30 a.m., showtime at 1 p.m.

54 Below, 254 West 54th Street, New York, NY

Lea DeLaria, along with special guest Lena Hall, hosts the gayest brunch in Manhattan. Be prepared to hear music from Cabaret staples, including Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, along with classic jazz standards. Tickets and menu via 54below.org.

Invasion

Sunday, January 12, 9 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Aria Jae Rae invades the second floor of the Stonewall Inn with Inita D, Angelique The Star Stevens, and DJ Tboy.

Show B!tches

Sunday, January 12, 9 p.m.

Vers, 714 9th Avenue, New York, NY

There are no bitches like Show B!tches — just ask Kiki Ball-Change and Selma Nilla, who host an evening of Broadway debauchery every Sunday night at Vers!