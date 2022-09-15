What to do in queer NYC September 15-18

The weekend ahead offers musicals, queer art displays, dance, drag shows, book signings, and more. Read below to see the complete list of events in queer NYC.

The Flame Burns at 54 Below

When: Thursday, September 15; doors open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.

Where: 54 Below, 254 West 54th Street, New York, NY

Join us at 54 Below for a joyous evening featuring the songs from the new musical “The Flame, An LGBTQ Romantic Comedy” – including “Maybe Today,” “Car Ride From Hell,” “Hey Daddy,” and more. Look for tickets through 54below.com.

INDECENCIA Opening

When: Thursday, September 15, 6 p.m.

Where: Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art, 26 Wooster Street, New York, NY

The Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art presents the opening reception of INDECENCIA, the museum’s latest show, which explores the complex relationship queer Latinx men have with religion, enfleshment, and sexuality. Register via Eventbrite.

Spanish Harlem Dance Festival 2022

When: Thursday, September 15, 6 p.m.

Where: El Barrio’s Artspace / Black Box Theater, 215 East 99th St, New York, NY

Spanish Harlem Creative Movement Fest is a dance festival that celebrates Latin American culture. The fest will feature multiple performances, choreographer talkbacks, and the Dancing Strokes art exhibit. For more information, visit D10ProjectNYC.com.

Fagtasia: LOTR

When: Friday, September 16, 6:30 p.m.

Where: House of Yes

House of Yes presents Fagtasia, a monthly drag show that retells fantasy story with a queer twist. This month’s show reimagines Tolkien’s epic Lord of the Rings. Look for tickets on Eventbrite.

Office Hours Broadside Exhibition

When: Friday, September 16, 8 p.m.

Where: Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, New York, NY 10011

Join the Bureau for the opening night of Office Hours Poetry Broadside Exhibition, which brings together eight poets and eight visual artists to create new unique collaborative pieces. The exhibit will be on display through the rest of the weekend. Visit bgsqd.com for full lists of participating artists.

Ruffhouse

When: Friday, September 16, 10 p.m.

Where: Nowhere Bar, 22 East 14th St, New York, NY

New York City Rubber Club and Nowhere NYC present the Ruffhouse Anniversary party. Join them for a fun night celebrating leather, latex, socks, jocks, and more.

“The Bruising of Qilwa” Book Signing

When: Saturday, September 17, 11 a.m.

Where: Bluestockings Cooperative

Naseem Jamnia will be at Bluestockings all afternoon to speak about their new book, “The Bruising of Qilwa, a nonbinary fantasy.” Signed copies will be available. Visit bluestockings.com for more information.

Queer Zine Fair 2022

When: Saturday, September 17, 11 a.m.

Where: Brooklyn Public Library, 10 Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn, NY

New York’s Queer Zine Fair returns to the Brooklyn Public Library. With over 40 vendors, there’s something for everyone. Visit NYQZF.com for a full list of vendors.

Diana vs Donna: A Dance Party

When: Saturday, September 17, 10:30 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238

C’mon Everybody brings you the ultimate diva showdown: Diana “The Boss” Ross vs. Donna “Bad Girl” Summer. Monstah Black will be hosting and performing throughout the evening, with DJ Manchildblack spinning tracks all night. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Free Pool Happy Hour @ Boxers Chelsea

When: Sundays, from 1-9 p.m.

Where: Boxers Chelsea, 37 West 20th Street, New York, NY

Finish off the weekend strong with two-for-one drinks and free billiard games at everyone’s favorite gay sports bar.

