What to do in queer NYC July 22-24

Looking for something to do this weekend? See our list of events below:

LGBTQ+ History Walking Tour

When: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: McCarthy Square, New York, NY 10014

Join Christopher Street Tours on a fun and informative LGBTQ+ History Walking Tour around Greenwich Village. Learn about individual stories of queer activists, and the major political and social movements that have shaped the LGBTQ+ community over time. Site visits include the Stonewall Inn, Christopher Park, the NYC AIDS Memorial, and the LGBT Community Center. Grab tickets via Eventbrite.

Queer Game Night

When: Thursday, July 21, 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: New Women Space, 188 Woodpoint Road, Brooklyn, NY 11211

New Women Space presents their new monthly event: Queer Game Night. Join them for an evening of fun and games, including Jenga, Taboo, Uno and more! Guests are also encouraged to bring their favorite games to play.

The Quick Flight Show

When: Thursday, July 21, 7-10 p.m.

Where: House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237

The Dragon Sisters are taking over the House of Yes for a celebration of life and sisterhood. The Quick Flight Show is an evening of dynamic performances, including dance, theatre, and live music. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

Affirmative Laughter

When: Friday, July 22, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, Room 210, New York, NY 10011

Elsa Eli Waithe hosts an evening of comedy at the BGSQD. Additional comedians include Alex Babbit, Megan Broussard, Chewy May, Carolyn Bergier, and Jax Dell’osso. The show will also be livestreamed on the Bureau’s YouTube channel.

Ty Tea

When: Sunday, July 24, 3-10 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Close out your weekend at Ty Tea, Ty Sunderland’s weekly dance party with a mix of pop, disco, and house music. Tickets are available via SeeTickets.us.

Weekend Brunch @ Boxers Hell’s Kitchen

When: Saturdays and Sundays; 12-4 p.m.

Where: Boxers Hell’s Kitchen, 742 Ninth Avenue, New York, NY

Boxers returns to Hell’s Kitchen with their new location on Ninth Avenue. They’ll be serving brunch up all weekend, including 2-for-1 mimosas, bellinis, and bloody marys.