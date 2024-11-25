TD Bank announces chosen first name: A heartfelt commitment to the trans, gender-expansive, and non-binary communities

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

At TD Bank, we are committed to providing inclusive banking experiences and staying true to our “Unexpectedly Human” brand promise store by store. We launched our Chosen First Name offering this year, which allows us to respect customer preferences, create more personalized interactions, and empower our customers to be their authentic selves.

This new feature is designed to support and affirm the identities of our culturally diverse and LGBTQ2+ customers, particularly those in our trans and non-binary communities. This card allows individuals to use their preferred or chosen first names on their online accounts and cards, offering a more authentic and inclusive banking experience that reflects who they truly are.

The Power of a Name

A name is more than just a collection of letters; it is an expression of identity. For many in the trans and non-binary communities, a chosen name represents their true self, embodying their journey towards living openly and authentically. However, in many situations, trans and non-binary individuals use a name that doesn’t align with their gender identity, which can lead to moments of discomfort, distress, and even fear.

Imagine the anxiety of presenting a debit or credit card with a name that doesn’t feel like your own. The fear of being misgendered, outed, or questioned can turn the simplest transaction into a negative or stressful experience. At TD Bank, we recognize the significance of these moments and the impact they have on our customers’ lives.

The goal with the Chosen First Name feature is to provide an accessible option that allows everyone to use their lived name with ease and convenience, because no one should have to compromise their identity or face anxiety when walking into a TD branch or while using their card to pay for a cup of coffee. This initiative is about more than convenience; it’s about the right to be seen and recognized for who you truly are.

A Step Towards Greater Inclusivity

The Chosen First Name feature is a testament to TD Bank’s ongoing commitment to culturally diverse and LGBTQ2+ communities we serve. It reflects our understanding of the unique challenges faced by trans and non-binary individuals and our desire to provide inclusive and safe banking experiences. With this Chosen First Name feature, we hope to send a clear message: At TD Bank, your identity matters, your name matters, and you are valued exactly as you are.

We know that for many, a chosen name is a deeply personal and significant part of ones identity. It’s a reflection of their courage and the journey they’ve undertaken to live their truth. Our goal with Chosen First Name is to honor that journey and empower our customers to be their true and authentic selves.

More Than Just a Card

This card is more than just a piece of plastic — it’s a symbol of TD Bank’s commitment to inclusivity and our belief in the importance of every individual’s right to be themselves. We understand that the road to self-discovery and acceptance can be challenging, and we want to be there to support you along the way.

We recognize that this is just one part of a much larger conversation on the overall support for the LGBTQ2+ community. We are committed to continuing this dialogue and finding new ways to be more inclusive and reflective of the diverse identities or our customers.

A Heartfelt Promise

To our trans and non-binary customers: We see you, we hear you, and we stand with you. Your identity is important, your experiences are valid, and your journey is respected. This Chosen First Name feature highlights our belief that our customers should have the opportunity to use the first name that reflects their true identities. We are proud to provide this accessible option that allows everyone to use their lived name with ease and be a part of our customers’ story.

At TD Bank, inclusivity is the heart of everything we do. We are here to support you, to celebrate your identity, and to ensure that your banking experience is one that empowers you to live your truth, every single day.