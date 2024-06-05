MAGA mucks with polling; 2024 Priorities for LGBTQ Black voters

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

In the second episode of “Talk It OUT: LGBTQ Voices In A Queer Election Year,” Dr. Patrick Egan, a political science professor at New York University, talks about what polling may and may not tell us about what to expect in November — and explains that the polling industry still can’t fully account for why its results have been most unreliable when Donald Trump is on the ballot.

Victoria Kirby York, director of public policy and programs at the LGBTQ-focused National Black Justice Coalition, discusses the broad range of concerns and aspirations that LGBTQ African-Americans have during a fraught election year. Victoria also outlines what the key drivers in mobilizing the Black queer vote are.

