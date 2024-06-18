Stonewall Democrats host annual Pride event

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Members of the Stonewall Democratic Club of New York City have been active at borough-based Pride events throughout the month of June, but the club also hosted one of their own party on June 12.

Stonewall Democrats, an LGBTQ political club, honored a handful of leaders and elected officials at their annual Pride event, which was held at God’s Love We Deliver’s space at 166 Sixth Ave. The honorees included out Manhattan Assemblymember Daniel O’Donnell, who announced last fall that he would not seeking re-election after more than two decades of public service in Albany; New York Transgender Advocacy Group co-founder Tanya Asapansa-Johnson Walker; Pride Center of Staten Island executive director Carol Bullock; former Stonewall Democratic Club of NYC president Justin Sanchez; and SAG-AFTRA National executive director and chief negotiator.

The event also featured a virtual appearance by Delaware State Senator Sarah McBride, who is running for the House of Representatives and is poised to make history as the first out trans member of Congress after her only primary opponent exited the race. McBride joined the event via Zoom to accept her award.

Many out elected officials were in attendance, including Manhattan State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal and Manhattan Assemblymembers Tony Simone and Deborah Glick. Other elected officials on hand included Manhattan Assemblymember Harvey Epstein, Queens Assemblymember Catalina Cruz, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, Manhattan Councilmembers Keith Powers and Gale Brewer, and Manhattan State Senator Liz Krueger.