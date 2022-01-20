Queer Councilmembers Secure Committee Assignments

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The seven new members of the City Council’s LGBT Caucus have received their committee assignments under City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, and several of them have been tapped to serve as committee chairs.

Crystal Hudson will chair the Aging Committee; Ossé will lead the Cultural Affairs, Libraries, and International Intergroup Relations Committee; Lynn Schulman of Queens will be chair of the Health Committee; and Tiffany Cabán of Queens’ District 22 will chair the Committee on Women and Gender Equity.

Hudson, Cabán, and Schulman are on more committees — six — than any other member of the Council’s LGBT Caucus. In addition to her job as committee chair, Hudson will join the Committees on General Welfare; Health; Housing and Buildings; Cultural Affairs; and Finance. Schulman is also joining the Committees on Aging; Criminal Justice; Education; Fire and Emergency Management; and Governmental Operations. Cabán was named to the Committees on Public Safety; Civil Service and Labor; General Welfare; Housing and Buildings; Small Business; and Mental Health, Disabilities, and Addictions.

Other LGBT Caucus members also landed multiple committee posts, but not leadership roles. Erik Bottcher of Manhattan’s District Three, who long served as former Speaker Corey Johnson’s chief of staff, is on the Committees on Civil Service and Labor; Consumer Affairs and Business Licensing; Public Safety; Land Use; and Mental Health, Disabilities, and Addictions.

Kristin Richardson Jordan, who represents Manhattan’s District Nine, received three committee posts — on the Aging Committee; the Civil and Human Rights Committee; and Committee on Women and Gender Equity.

Republican David Carr of Staten Island will serve on the Committees on Criminal Justice; Parks and Recreation; Finance; and Fire and Emergency Management.

Hudson’s appointment to lead the Aging Committee comes after she publicly documented the experiences of her late mother during her battle with Alzheimer’s disease. In a 2020 interview with Gay City News, Hudson explained that she was motivated to play a larger role in politics after her mother struggled to gain access to necessary services.

“As caregivers like myself know all too well, older adults are at the mercy of deeply deficient systems — from housing to long term care to food insecurity to nursing home care,” Hudson said in a written statement on January 20. “My goal as chair is to focus not only on issues directly impacting older adults, but also on the realities facing the ever-growing care economy that is in deep need of transformation.”

Ossé turned to Twitter to react to his appointment as chair of the Cultural Affairs, Libraries, and International Intergroup Relations Committee. The 23-year-old previously worked in the nightlife industry and elaborated on his background growing up with a father who worked as an attorney in the music industry and a mother who “combines art and culture every day at her bakery.”

“It’s an honor to serve in the Council in any capacity, but I’m especially excited to take on this new role,” said Ossé, who is also joining the Committees on Consumer Affairs and Business Licensing; Finance; General Welfare; and Public Housing.

Schulman will carry plenty of experience to her new role as chair of the Health Committee. She previously worked at the Woodhull Medical Center and Gay Men’s Health Crisis, and most recently she worked as a senior community and emergency service liaison under former City Council Speaker Corey Johnson. In the ‘90s, Schulman was associate executive director for Emergency Medical Services.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be elected by my colleagues to serve as the Chair of the Health Committee,” Schulman said in a written statement. “I have dedicated my personal and professional life to health care advocacy and look forward to helping my constituents and all New Yorkers accessible, affordable and equitable healthcare.”

Caban issued a written statement vowing to use her role as chair of the Women and Gender Equity Committee to look out for the needs of survivors of gender-based violence; queer, trans, gender non-conforming, and non-binary New Yorkers; sex workers; BIPOC individuals, and women.

“Each of these committees will deliberate legislation and oversee agencies that are vital to building the safe, healthy city our constituents need and deserve,” Caban said. “On each of them, I will work hard to move us away from ineffective, violent systems of surveillance and punishment, and toward the sort of supportive, compassionate programs with a demonstrated track record of ensuring safety and health.”