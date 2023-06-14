Pulse victims remembered seven years later

In a somber ceremony on June 12, Gays Against Guns remembered the 49 people who lost their lives at the Pulse massacre seven years ago.

Along with many friends from the community and beyond, 49 Human Beings — representing individuals who died at Pulse — held space for the late LGBTQ+ siblings. The memorial began by stopping traffic as the Human Beings crossed Seventh Avenue from the Stonewall Inn and formed a ring at 10th Street.

Folks then marched to Julius’ Bar to pay respects before returning to Stonewall.

See some photos below: