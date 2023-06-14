Remembrance

Pulse victims remembered seven years later

Human Beings cross the street during a remembrance of the Pulse victims.
Donna Aceto

In a somber ceremony on June 12, Gays Against Guns remembered the 49 people who lost their lives at the Pulse massacre seven years ago.

Along with many friends from the community and beyond, 49 Human Beings — representing individuals who died at Pulse — held space for the late LGBTQ+ siblings. The memorial began by stopping traffic as the Human Beings crossed Seventh Avenue from the Stonewall Inn and formed a ring at 10th Street.

Folks then marched to Julius’ Bar to pay respects before returning to Stonewall.

See some photos below:

Gays Against Guns' Human Beings.
Gays Against Guns’ Human Beings.Donna Aceto
Jean Carlos Mendez Perez, 35 years old, died at Pulse.
Jean Carlos Mendez Perez, 35 years old, died at Pulse.Donna Aceto
The Gays Against Guns banner takes up the entire street.
The Gays Against Guns banner on display along the crosswalk.Donna Aceto
Human Beings in front of Julius' Bar.
Human Beings in front of Julius’ Bar.Donna Aceto
Signs denounce gun violence and lax gun laws.
Signs denounce gun violence and lax gun laws.Donna Aceto
Each picture represents a person who was killed at Pulse.
Each picture represents a person who was killed at Pulse.Donna Aceto

