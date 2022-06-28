Pride

Pride returns to Harlem

By Adrian Childress
Artists Billiam B (center) with Dancers of Urban Couture.
Harlem Pride returned on June 25 to host the neighborhood’s annual Pride festivities on the final weekend of Pride Month in New York City.

The community turned out on a sunny day in Harlem to enjoy food vendors, face painting, medical testing and health screenings, retail and small business groups, drag story hour, and much more. There were also appearances from political leaders — including Mayor Eric Adams, out Councilmember Kristin Richardson Jordan, and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, and others. Performers on stage kept the crowd energized during the afternoon event, which took place on 12th Avenue between 138th Street and 133rd Street.

Harlem Pride returned with energy this year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the annual event to go virtual in recent years.

Check out some photos from Harlem Pride below:

Out Councilmember Kristin Richardson Jordan of Harlem joins the festivities.Adrian Childress
Mayor Eric Adams presents a proclamation on stage at Harlem Pride.Adrian Childress
Attendees sign a banner representing Harlem Pride.Adrian Childress
Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine holds a proclamation recognizing June 25 as Harlem Pride Day.Adrian Childress
State Senator Cordell Cleare presents Harlem Pride co-founder Carmen Neely with a plaque honoring years of dedication to Harlem Pride.Adrian Childress
Folks in the crowd get a chance to step up on stage and perform.Adrian Childress
Locals check out the tents perched on the side during Harlem Pride.Adrian Childress
A riding rainbow!Adrian Childress

