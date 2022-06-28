Pride returns to Harlem

Harlem Pride returned on June 25 to host the neighborhood’s annual Pride festivities on the final weekend of Pride Month in New York City.

The community turned out on a sunny day in Harlem to enjoy food vendors, face painting, medical testing and health screenings, retail and small business groups, drag story hour, and much more. There were also appearances from political leaders — including Mayor Eric Adams, out Councilmember Kristin Richardson Jordan, and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, and others. Performers on stage kept the crowd energized during the afternoon event, which took place on 12th Avenue between 138th Street and 133rd Street.

Harlem Pride returned with energy this year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the annual event to go virtual in recent years.

Check out some photos from Harlem Pride below: