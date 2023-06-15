PHOTOS: New York City Council marks Pride Month

The New York City Council, joined by honorees advocates from around the city, commemorated Pride Month on June 5 in the Council Chambers.

The City Council features an LGBTQIA+ Caucus with members representing every borough but the Bronx. The LGBTQIA+ Caucus includes Councilmembers Chi Ossé and Crystal Hudson of Brooklyn; Tiffany Cabán and Lynn Schulman of Queens; Erik Bottcher and Kristin Richardson Jordan of Manhattan; and David Carr of Staten Island.

Cabán and Hudson — the co-chairs of the Caucus — served as hosts of the event. Honorees included Soraya Elcock of the Hetrick-Martin Institute, Rev. Goddess Magora Kennedy, Bella Noche, and Destination Tomorrow executive director Sean Coleman.

See some photos from the event below: