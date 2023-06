PHOTOS: New York City Council marks Pride Month

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The New York City Council, joined by honorees advocates from around the city, commemorated Pride Month on June 5 in the Council Chambers.

The City Council features an LGBTQIA+ Caucus with members representing every borough but the Bronx. The LGBTQIA+ Caucus includes Councilmembers Chi Ossé and Crystal Hudson of Brooklyn; Tiffany Cabán and Lynn Schulman of Queens; Erik Bottcher and Kristin Richardson Jordan of Manhattan; and David Carr of Staten Island.

Cabán and Hudson — the co-chairs of the Caucus — served as hosts of the event. Honorees included Soraya Elcock of the Hetrick-Martin Institute, Rev. Goddess Magora Kennedy, Bella Noche, and Destination Tomorrow executive director Sean Coleman.

See some photos from the event below: