PHOTOS: New York City Council marks Pride Month

The event's hosts and co-chairs of the LGBTQIA+ Caucus, Tiffany Caban and Crystal Hudson, stand at the podium.
Donna Aceto

The New York City Council, joined by honorees advocates from around the city, commemorated Pride Month on June 5 in the Council Chambers.

The City Council features an LGBTQIA+ Caucus with members representing every borough but the Bronx. The LGBTQIA+ Caucus includes Councilmembers Chi Ossé and Crystal Hudson of Brooklyn; Tiffany Cabán and Lynn Schulman of Queens; Erik Bottcher and Kristin Richardson Jordan of Manhattan; and David Carr of Staten Island.

Cabán and Hudson — the co-chairs of the Caucus — served as hosts of the event. Honorees included Soraya Elcock of the Hetrick-Martin Institute, Rev. Goddess Magora Kennedy, Bella Noche, and Destination Tomorrow executive director Sean Coleman.

See some photos from the event below:

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.
Honoree Soraya Elcock of the Hetrick-Martin Institute.
Honoree Soraya Elcock of the Hetrick-Martin Institute.Donna Aceto
Cabán and Hudson react during the Council's Pride event.
Hudson escorts honoree Rev. Goddess Magora Kennedy back to her seat.
Hudson escorts honoree Rev. Goddess Magora Kennedy back to her seat.Donna Aceto
Drag Story Hour honoree Bella Noche reads “On This Day in June” featuring a Dykes on Bikes graphic.
Drag Story Hour honoree Bella Noche reads “On This Day in June” featuring a Dykes on Bikes graphic.Donna Aceto
Sean Coleman Honoree of Destination Tomorrow.
Honoree Sean Coleman of Destination Tomorrow.Donna Aceto
A group shot of councilmembers and honorees.
A group shot of councilmembers and honorees.Donna Aceto

