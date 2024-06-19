Philly Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta’s statewide candidacy; The Task Force in Pittsburgh

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

This week’s episode, our fourth, continues our conversation about the swing state of Pennsylvania, critical for President Biden’s reelection but also important because of Democratic Senator Bob Casey’s bid for a fourth term.

Out gay State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta of Philadelphia, the Democratic nominee for State Auditor General, talks about the threats to democracy posed by this year’s election, threats made more dangerous by alienation and disengagement among voters.

Cathy Renna from the National LGBTQ Task Force discusses that group’s work on the ground in Western Pennsylvania, in the Pittsburgh area, as well its Queer the Vote efforts in the swing State of North Carolina and in Central Florida communities far removed from the LGBTQ havens of Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Key West.

“Talk It OUT: LGBTQ Voices In A Queer Election Year” is presented by Gay City News and gaycitynews.com.

