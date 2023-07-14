Survey: online dating for lesbian, gay, and bisexual individuals remains popular

Far more lesbian, gay, and bisexual individuals (LGB) have used an online dating website than their straight counterparts, according to the results of a 2022 Pew Research Center survey.

The survey found an outright majority — 51% — of LGB people have used the dating websites compared to 28% of straight respondents.

The makeup of the percentage of LGB individuals who use or have used an online dating website include 13% of people who say they are currently dating online, 11% who have dated online in the past year, and 27% of people who have used an online dating platform for more than a year.

Within the community of LGB individuals who have used or are currently using online dating platforms, younger people from this group are more likely to participate in online dating than older LGB people. Of those individuals from 18 to 49, 54% have used a dating site, while only 39% of people between the ages of 50 to 64 have used a dating site. That number dips to 30% among those 65 and older.

LGB individuals between the ages of 18 and 29, however, are about three times more likely to be currently using an online dating platform than individuals who are 30 to 49 or 50 to 64. Among LGB individuals, 57% of men say they have ever used online dating platforms compared to 46% of women, with 9% overall saying they are currently using it. Men are also more likely than women (37% compared to 18%) to find their current partners on online dating platforms. Tinder is the most commonly used app among LGB women, whereas Grindr is the most commonly used app for LGB men.

In terms of experience on these apps, 61% of individuals report having a positive experience overall. However, the negative experiences reported with online dating include unsolicited sexually explicit messages (56%), continued contact after a request to stop (42%), or offensive language (33%). 60% of LGB men reported being possibly scammed while dating online, compared to 41% of LGB women.

Overall, the survey conducted by the Pew Research Center reported that online dating platforms have made finding a partner easier rather than harder, as being online has proven to feel safer and more readily available for LGB individuals, especially when lacking a safe space to connect, both platonically and romantically.