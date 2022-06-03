Crime

Man Stabbed in Homophobic Subway Attack

Clark_St_IRT_td_(2019-07-04)_04
Pride Month kicked off with an alleged homophobic attack on the 2 train in the Bronx.
Wikimedia Commons/Tdorante10

It was barely an hour into Pride Month when a suspect hurled homophobic slurs and stabbed a man on a northbound subway train in the Bronx on June 1, according to police.

A 2 Train was approaching the Third Avenue and 149th Street subway station at around 1 a.m. when the unidentified suspect initiated a verbal argument with the 31-year-old victim, the NYPD said. The assailant allegedly proceeded to stab the victim in the arm “with a sharp object” and yell homophobic slurs before heading south on Brook Avenue.

The victim was rushed to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Police have yet to make an arrest as of June 3, but the Hate Crimes Task Force has been notified.

The suspect was wearing a blue shirt at the time of the attack before subsequently changing into a gray jacket, according to surveillance video footage.

