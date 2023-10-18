Li-Lac Chocolates celebrates 100 years in operation

Li-Lac Chocolates, which describes itself as Manhattan’s oldest and largest chocolate house, celebrated 100 years in operation on Oct. 13 at the company’s Industry City factory.

Guests in attendance had the opportunity to make chocolate of their own on Li-Lac Chocolates’ enrober belt. Participants donned hair nets while feeding filling into a chocolate machine, and they collected their chocolates in a bag at the end of the belt. Li-Lac Chocolates handed out platters of candy all while factory workers continued to process more chocolate in the background.

At the event, the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce presented a plaque to Anwar Khoder, who started working at Li-Lac Chocolates in 1989 and is now a partner and the company’s master chocolatier, and co-owner Christopher Taylor. Today, Li-Lac Chocolates is led by Taylor, Khoder, and Anthony Cirone, according to the company’s website.

Attendees wrapped up the event by toasting to another 100 years in operation. Below, see some photos from the event: