LGBT Center hosts 25th annual Women’s Event

More than 400 people joined together at the Ziegfield Ballroom in Manhattan on November 5 for the New York City LGBT Community Center’s 25th annual Women’s Event, which honors the work of LGBTQ women.

“Since 1997, Women’s Event has been a space for LGBTQ+ women to come together and celebrate the outstanding achievements and progressive visions of leaders within our community,” Glennda Testone, The Center’s executive director, said in a written statement. “It has also been a critical fundraiser for The Center, ensuring we can continue serving LGBTQ+ New Yorkers for years to come.”

Elisa Crespo, who leads the statewide LGBTQ advocacy organization New Pride Agenda, took home the Community Impact Award for her work, while Christopher Street Financial president Jen Hatch and beauty brand Milk Makeup were also honored.

“I am so grateful for this recognition…and I kept coming back to the magnitude of this moment,” Crespo said as she accepted her award. “There is a well funded and well coordinated effort to control our bodies, to tell us who we are, who we can and cannot be. Trans people have always been here fighting…so join us as we work to continue creating change!”

Hatch was recognized for her work over the decades to provide an inclusive environment for LGBTQ people seeking financial services. Milk Makeup received the Corporate Impact Award.

The Center raised more than $500,000 through the event.

Broadway star Jenn Colella performed Lucky Stiff’s “At Times Like This” and Anyone Can Whistle’s “Everybody Says Don’t.”