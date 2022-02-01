Inclusive Queer Wedding Venues and Vendors Across America

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Raven-haired brides partnered with Ken doll cutouts are no longer the visual standard for contemporary weddings. Indeed, the legalization of same-sex marriage has transformed the modern wedding, but so has the recognition of non-binary and gender non-conforming couples. The shift in visibility has been met with a growing demand for vendors and venue owners who are respectful of the diverse community. Fortunately, queer folks are rising to the occasion.

The queering of the wedding industry has meant an amassing number of LGBTQ folks represented, each individual more excited than the last to help partnered individuals celebrate their intimate affairs with unyielding inclusivity.

So, say “I do” in style and keep it in the family with one of the following queer-owned businesses across the country:

Photographer

Riley Glenn Photography | Austin, TX

Riley Glenn is a talented photographer who enjoys capturing the vulnerability, revelry, and joy experienced on one’s big day. When taking a photo, the person snapping pictures of treasured moments must be compassionate and ensure subjects are comfortable, confident, and relaxed. This is where Riley shines.

Amanda Summerlin Photography | Atlanta, GA

Amanda’s superpower is the ability to see the beauty of subjects the way they are seen by loved ones, making for exciting photographs. On a mission to photograph a wedding in every state, Amanda documents life’s special moments, putting couples at ease so they can feel free to be themselves and enjoy ceremonial bliss.

Rove Coast Photography | Seattle, WA

Alesha Brown of Rove Coast is an adventure-seeking photographer who focuses on understanding each couple’s story, including passions and trails. Brown is missioned to ensure subjects feel supported.

Videographer

Replogle Studios | Muncie, IN

Replogle Studios is a production company committed to revealing beautiful and truthful truths by creating photographs that celebrate all genders, races, bodies, orientations, expressions, and cultures. The founder, Rachel Replogle, has a degree in video production and a background in theater and film.

Modern Love Productions | Miami, FL

Wife-and-wife team Osiris and Michele Harvey create elevated and artful videos that savor the joys of one’s wedding day. Between beautiful shots and thoughtful editing, patrons have called their wedding footage “fun, intimate, and brilliant.”

DJ / Entertainment / Music

DJ Keelez & Associates | Los Angelos, CA

DJ Keelez is a woman-owned business comprised of DJ Keelez, DJ Danni, DJ AK, and DJ Ash. The company specializes in high-energy functions that keep people dancing. In the business of vibe manifestation, the DJs of DJ Keelez customize music selections to fit particular moods and aesthetics.

Baker / Pastry Chef

Daniel Colonel’s Cakes | New York City

Daniel Colonel helps to tell clients’ stories through large and festive cakes. Colonel draws inspiration from flowers, venues, and the environment. The baker creates cakes that are adorned with unique elements and bustling with custom flavors.

Planner

Andrew Roby Events | Washington, D.C

The owner of this eponymous boutique event management company, Andrew Roby Events, is a self-described event storyteller passionate about romantic weddings and engaging events. Roby’s work has been seen on CNN, Fox, and Wedding Wire.

A Monique Affair | Oakland, CA

Serving the San Francisco bay for over 20 years, A Monique Affair’s owner Chanda (Eddens) Daniels helps inspire daring and powerful ideas that result in unique celebrations. Daniels specializes in luxury and is determined to deliver high-fashion and high-living design experiences each and every time.

Venues

Rambling Rose Ranch | Austin, TX

Rambling Rose Ranch is the brainchild of artist & designer Morgan Daily Jackson. The venue is an inclusive space that invites patrons to bring any vendor, bar none. The ranch boasts a mighty old oak tree, an outdoor arena, and sprawling greenspace. Jackson specializes in transforming the outdoors into an extraordinary experience. Focused on ambiance and atmosphere, they ensure that the couple has stylish and fun weddings.

John Michael Exquisite Weddings & Catering | Orlando, Florida

John Michael Exquisite Weddings & Catering offers all-inclusive packages that leverage the owner’s skills as a planner and caterer. Food, staff, linens, beverage services, and setup are part of the customizable experience event-goers enjoy. The venue is environmentally conscious, and the menus only feature fresh and flavorful selections.

Florists

The Bride Candy | Miami, FL

Christopher Plaza of The Bride Candy has been in the wedding industry for over a decade, fashioning timeless and romantic arrangements for couples. Plaza transitioned into floral design and event design after working as a wedding planner, making for flower compilations that are inspired.

EcoWilde Flower Co. | Forest Park, IL

EcoWilde is a sustainability-centered owned and operated by Emily Neumann, a life-long nature-lover and artist. Neumann assembles signature bridal bouquets, floral crowns, boutonnieres, bridesmaids’ boutiques, centerpieces, ceremony arches, and much more with excellent care. The extensive range of designs heightens once-in-a-lifetime events.

Wild Bloom Floral | Seattle, WA

Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht is the owner and creative director of Wild Bloom, a studio specializing in natural and enchanting arrangements. Griffith-VanderYacht’s rich eye design and views on floristry have taken Wild Blossom to weddings worldwide.

Makeup / Hair

Jen Plus Colour | Palm Desert, CA

Jen Plus Colour is a hair and makeup team that works its magic to showcase the inner beauty of whoever they service. There’s no one-size-fits-all formula at Jen’s. The stylists intake clients’ personal stories and use those stories to manifest tasteful and vibrant hair and makeup.

Simple + Sultry | Brooklyn, NY

Soft romantic hairstyles and natural makeup are the specialties at Simple + Sultry. The studio’s founder and artist, Talia Margaret Leister, creates looks that accentuate and enhance while being professional and dependable. All services are provided on-location and executed with sanitation in mind.

Dresses / Attire

Kirrin Finch | Brooklyn, NY

Kirrin Finch produces tailored, and crisp looks that challenge gender-wear conformity. The clothes are designed to be comfortable and confident, whether wearers are sporting the brand’s 100% Italian wool suits or the relaxed button gaps.

Queera | Brooklyn, NY

Queera isn’t just fashion apparel; it’s a revolution that embraces and empowers. Curtis Cassell, Queera’s founder and designer, creates energetic and intimate pieces for singular silhouettes.

HauteButch | Santa Rosa, CA

HauteButch is a gender-neutral clothing line. The ethically manufactured clothing is joyful, dignified, and masculine-inspired. Tux shirts, mixed media, vests, and signature suits are all on the menu at Haute Butch.

Limousine / Transportation

Kasper’s Livery | Washington DC

Donald B. Kasper is licensed and insured, offering point-to-point service via his luxury sedan service. Kasper’s Livery has been in operation for more than 30 years.

Affordable Town Car Company | Los Angeles, CA

Steven Baird, the owner of Affordable Town Car Company, has over 30 years of experience within the transportation industry. Over the last decade, Baird has shifted from driving a cab to chartering clients around in a Lincoln Town Car. Steven prides himself on his old fashion customer service.

Invitations / Stationary

Dash of Pride | Tigard, OR

Jenna Szyluk founded Dash of Pride celebrates inclusivity by drafting exciting, unique occasion decor, invites, and favors that deviate from the norm. Their suite of items includes everything you need: save the dates, invitations, RSVP cards, virtual wedding invitees, wedding tees, engagement cards, and so much more.

Jewelry

Gámos Ring | Denver, CO

Gámos Ring designs lavish genderless rings that are visually compelling and distinctive. The customized and personalized rings have optional engraving, and they’re fashioned to meet the challenge of celebrating traditional and non-traditional couples and genders.

Automic Gold | New York City automicgold.com

Automic Gold devises radical, wearable fine jewelry that’s impressively reclaimed and recycled. The brand’s wedding ring collection is size-inclusive, ethically-made, and is customizable. Styles include hammered, mirrored, matte, shimmery, rainbow, and more.

Officiant

Allen’s Whispered Vows | Palm Springs, CA

Allen’s Whispered Vows’ owner, Allen Bencomo, is a professional master celebrant who officiates customized ceremonies. Couples have the option to incorporate traditions and family rituals.

Running Reverend | Fort Wayne, TX

The Running Reverand, Reverend Melissa Ashmore, is a wedding officiant, pastor, and ordained Christian minister. The good reverend has 20 years of experience and is LBBTQ-affirming.

Waning Moon Weddings by LaToya | New Orleans, LA

LaToya Papillion-Herr of Waning Moon is a premier wedding officiant who has married hundreds of couples since conducting her first ceremony in 2015. Papillion-Herr focuses on injecting authenticity, fun, and love into each sacred ceremony.

Caterer

Occasional Occasions by Carlton | Atlanta, GA

Boutique catering service, creating memorable moments by designing mouth-watering menus that capture couples’ personal style. The Carlton team promises impeccable service and contemporary elegance.