We all tend to keep some things around the house that could be donated, recycled, or need proper disposal — clothes that don’t fit, outdated electronics, old paint cans. The NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) is here to help!

Storing items you don’t use takes up valuable space and could bring joy to someone else. Other items such as chemicals and cleaning products may be dangerous to your health and our environment — and they can’t be just thrown out with your trash!

Find out where you can donate, recycle, or dispose of your items with the DSNY search tool, How To Get Rid Of (nyc.gov/HowToGetRidOf).

Recycling and proper disposal of harmful products is the law, and helps keep NYC clean, safe, and healthy.

