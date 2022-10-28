Join us at the 2022 Gay City News Impact Awards, presented by VillageCareMAX

The 2022 Gay City News Impact Awards gala, presented by VillageCareMAX, is less than two weeks away! Tickets are still available for those who would like to join us to celebrate the work and achievements more than two dozen honorees who will be recognized for their devotion to causes in the LGBTQ community.

Our first full, in-person event since 2019 will be held on November 9 at 6 p.m. at Russo’s on the Bay, which is located at 162-45 Cross Bay Boulevard in Queens. This year’s ceremony will be our seventh annual gala — and it is expected to be a lively event that will shine a spotlight on leaders who are making a difference across different industries in New York City and beyond. Among the honorees this year will be Gay City News founding editor, Paul Schindler, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Impact Awards event also includes a networking component, allowing attendees to connect with others — including honorees and sponsors — before the presentation of awards, and there will be an open bar and a three-course meal served. This year’s presenting partner is VillageCareMAX and other sponsors are TD Bank, Breed Evolution Corp., Apicha Community Health Center, East Midtown Partnership, and Miss Jessie’s Original.

Tickets are selling fast, so be sure to purchase yours as soon as possible! To learn more, visit gcnimpact.com or contact Gay City News’ events director Amanda Tarley at amanda@gaycitynews.com or 718 249 9640.