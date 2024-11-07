Gay City News Impact Awards slated for Nov. 21 in Queens

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The 2024 Gay City News Impact Awards, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union, will be held on Nov. 21 at Terrace on the Park in Queens.

The annual event, now in its ninth year, celebrates LGBTQ individuals and allies who have delivered positive change across a wide range of backgrounds, including the non-profit and business sectors, activism, entertainment, and more.

The event will feature food and drinks as well as a lively awards presentation. There will also be a raffle and 100% of the proceeds will be steered to a local cause.

A VIP honoree networking hour will begin at 5, followed by the arrival of guests at 6 p.m. and the awards presentation at 7 p.m. The event concludes at 9 p.m.

Visit gcnimpact.com to learn more about our 2024 honorees and to purchase tickets for the event.