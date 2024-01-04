Documentary on Lil Nas X’s ‘Long Live Montero’ tour to debut on HBO Jan. 27

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

If you missed out on Lil Nas X’s “Long Live Montero” tour, you still have a chance to experience it — this time with behind-the-scenes access.

A documentary chronicling the out music star’s 2022-23 tour will arrive on HBO and MAX Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET. The documentary, called “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero,” will take viewers on a two-month stretch of the tour as it follows Lil Nas X’s own journey of discovery and growth, all while he performs in front of large crowds on a nightly basis.

The film also shows the hit music star navigating tricky family relationships, his queer identity, and other areas of his life at a time when he was in the center of the spotlight. Members of his team and family, as well as special guests such as Saucy Santana, are among those featured throughout the documentary, according to HBO,

Lil Nas X, 24, initially made a splash with his explosive country rap song, “Old Town Road,” which went on to shatter records after it topped US Billboard Hot 100 chart for a whopping 19 weeks. After introducing other singles, like “Panini” and “Rodeo,” Lil Nas X again took the music word by storm with his 2021 debut album, “Montero,” which grabbed an Album of the Year nomination at the Grammy Awards. To date, Lil Nas X has won two Grammys, a pair of BET Hip Hop Awards, five Billboard Music awards, in addition to several other honors.

The release of the documentary, which first debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival last September, comes at a time when Lil Nas X is on the verge of releasing new music. On Jan. 3, he posted on X to announce plans to release a new song “next week,” though details remain scarce. A graphic he posted alongside that message stated, “In the name of the father, and of the son, and of the holy ghost, amen,” suggesting a religious theme.