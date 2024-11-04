Chloë Grace Moretz comes out in pre-election social media post

Chloë Grace Moretz at the Hugo premiere in New York City in November of 2011.

Chloë Grace Moretz is best known for starring in several acting roles over nearly two decades, but the 27-year-old is now leveraging her platform to get personal with her followers and deliver important messages of awareness ahead of the pivotal 2024 election.

Moretz came out as a gay woman as part of an Instagram post urging her followers to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 election.

“I believe the government has no right over my body as a woman, and that the decisions over my body should come ONLY from myself and my doctor,” Moretz said. “Kamala Harris will protect that for us. I believe in the need for legal protections that protect the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman. We need protections in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve.”

Moretz went on to encourage her followers to create a voting plan with their friends and loved ones to make sure they are able to make their voices heard by election day.

“Go to IWillVote.com to figure out the best plan for you,” Moretz wrote.

Moretz once starred as a gay teen facing conversion therapy in the film called “The Miseducation of Cameron Post.” During a BBC interview about that role, Moretz recalled growing up in a small town in Georgia with two gay brothers. Their mother, Moretz said, was very progressive, but the broader Christian Baptist community where they grew up was not necessarily as supportive.

Moretz said her brothers “dealt with a lot of self-hate when they came out, and they tried to pray the gay away on their own.”

Moretz has starred in films and shows such as “The Amityville Horror,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Kick-Ass,” and “Greta,” and she has also had voiceover and off-Broadway roles.