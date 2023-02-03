Ann Northrop recognized for years of activism

Reverend Billy and The Church of Stop Shopping, which is a radical performance community using music, language, and creative direct action, honored longtime LGBTQ activist Ann Northrop on January 29 to recognize her years of advocacy work.

Northrop has spent decades engaged in activism with groups ranging from ACT UP to the Reclaim Pride Coalition, which organizes the annual Queer Liberation March. In honoring Northrop, the group elevated her to “Fabulous Sainthood.”

Savitiri D., the director of the Church of Stop Shopping, invoked Queer Liberation March meetings when describing Northrop’s organizing work. Northrop gladly accepted the honor in front of a crowd of supporters at EarthChxrch, which is located at 36 Avenue C & Third Street.

“I can turn any meeting into a party and any party into a meeting,” said Northrop, who also co-hosts Gay USA alongside Gay City News contributor Andy Humm. “You’ll want to invite me to a meeting”

See photos from the event below: