Activism

Ann Northrop recognized for years of activism

By Posted on
Ann Northrop speaks to the audience.
Ann Northrop speaks to the audience.
Donna Aceto

Reverend Billy and The Church of Stop Shopping, which is a radical performance community using music, language, and creative direct action, honored longtime LGBTQ activist Ann Northrop on January 29 to recognize her years of advocacy work. 

Northrop has spent decades engaged in activism with groups ranging from ACT UP to the Reclaim Pride Coalition, which organizes the annual Queer Liberation March. In honoring Northrop, the group elevated her to “Fabulous Sainthood.”

Savitiri D., the director of the Church of Stop Shopping, invoked Queer Liberation March meetings when describing Northrop’s organizing work. Northrop gladly accepted the honor in front of a crowd of supporters at EarthChxrch, which is located at 36 Avenue C & Third Street.  

“I can turn any meeting into a party and any party into a meeting,” said Northrop, who also co-hosts Gay USA alongside Gay City News contributor Andy Humm. “You’ll want to invite me to a meeting”

See photos from the event below:

Ann Northrop delivers remarks.
Ann Northrop delivers remarks.Donna Aceto
Ann Northrop flexes her muscles.
Ann Northrop flexes her muscles.Donna Aceto
Savitri D. is the director of the Church of Stop Shopping.Donna Aceto
Reverend Billy escorts Ann Northrop to the floor.
Reverend Billy escorts Ann Northrop to the floor.Donna Aceto
Donald Gallagher, Susan Rowley, Jay Walker, Jason Rosenberg, Kevin Brown, Jackie Rudin, Ann Northrop, Reverend Billy and Savitri D.
Donald Gallagher, Susan Rowley, Jay Walker, Jason Rosenberg, Kevin Brown, Jackie Rudin, Ann Northrop, Reverend Billy and Savitri D.Donna Aceto

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

LGBTQ+ events in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Arts

Politics

Crime

Perspectives

Related Articles

More from Around NYC