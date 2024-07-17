All out for LGBTQ candidates nationwide

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

In this week’s episode, our seventh, I’m joined by top leaders from the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, a group that works to elect out candidates at all level of government nationwide.

First, I speak with Sean Meloy, who heads up the Victory Fund’s political programs. Sean discusses how the Victory Fund identifies, trains, and supports candidates who can demonstrate a viable path to being elected, and he handicaps 13 critical races that will help determine control of Congress next year.

Those races include the reelection bid of Wisconsin Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin as well as 12 contests for the US House of Representatives.

I also speak to Mayor Annise Parker, the CEO and president of the Victory Fund.

Mayor Parker served three terms as Houston’s mayor before joining the Victory Fund in 2017.

Mayor Parker talks about how today’s toxic political climate is affecting LGBTQ candidates, how down-ballot races can positively impact the fortunes of candidates at the top of the ticket, and why that up-ballot impact is relevant as Democrats continue to debate the future of President Joe Biden’s candidacy.

