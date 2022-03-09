Activism

Activists Stand Up for Abortion Rights on International Women’s Day

By
0
comments
Posted on
Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis of Middle Church delivers remarks to the crowd.
Donna Aceto

Activists gathered at Union Square on International Women’s Day for speeches and a demonstration in support of abortion rights.

Folks at the event emphasized the looming threats to abortion rights as a Supreme Court decision looms later this year. The speakers were standing in front of a large sign saying “We refuse to let the US Supreme Court deny women’s humanity and decimate their rights.”

One of the event’s speakers, Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis of Middle Church, emphasized the importance of the LGBTQ community — especially transgender individuals. Other speakers at the event included Merle Hoffman, who co-founded the National Abortion Federation in 1976; Lori Sokol, who is the executive director of a non-profit news organization known as Women’s eNews; actress, comedian, writer, and activist Kathy Najimy; activist Sunsara Taylor; the band Betty; Dr. Bruce Price, and Araceli Herrera.

Activists huddle behind the Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights banner.Donna Aceto
Merle Hoffman continues the fight for abortion rights.Donna Aceto
Kathy Najimy speaks to the crowd.Donna Aceto
Dr. Bruce Price joins the demonstration.Donna Aceto
Warning of the dangers of unsafe abortions.Donna Aceto
Together in support!Donna Aceto
Underscoring the need to protect abortion rights.Donna Aceto
Activist Jim Fouratt looks on.Donna Aceto

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Arts

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Politics

Crime

Perspectives

Related Articles

More from Around NYC