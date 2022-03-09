Activists Stand Up for Abortion Rights on International Women’s Day

Activists gathered at Union Square on International Women’s Day for speeches and a demonstration in support of abortion rights.

Folks at the event emphasized the looming threats to abortion rights as a Supreme Court decision looms later this year. The speakers were standing in front of a large sign saying “We refuse to let the US Supreme Court deny women’s humanity and decimate their rights.”

One of the event’s speakers, Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis of Middle Church, emphasized the importance of the LGBTQ community — especially transgender individuals. Other speakers at the event included Merle Hoffman, who co-founded the National Abortion Federation in 1976; Lori Sokol, who is the executive director of a non-profit news organization known as Women’s eNews; actress, comedian, writer, and activist Kathy Najimy; activist Sunsara Taylor; the band Betty; Dr. Bruce Price, and Araceli Herrera.